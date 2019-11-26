Stardew Valley's massive 1.4 update has arrived

The day Stardew Valley fans have been eagerly awaiting is upon us. The hefty 1.4 Stardew Valley update has landed on Steam and GoG, bringing with it scores of new features, hundreds of cosmetics, optimizations and bug fixes, quality of life improvements, and more.

The Stardew Valley developer blog highlights some of the biggest additions, including new 14-heart events for every spouse in the game. Above you can see the new fish ponds, which allow players to raise and harvest fish, and there's a new farm map called Four Corners—ideal for multiplayer games because it provides a separate quadrant for each co-op farmer to inhabit.

Some of the quality of life improvements include being able to stack large items such as kegs, and a social tab that keeps track of villagers’ likes and dislikes. And there's a new end-game mystery involving an abandoned building, which sounds spooky.

(Image credit: Concerned Ape)

Other highlights of the patch:

Over 60 new items, some fun, some practical, and some powerful

Added 24 new hairstyles, 181 new shirts, 35 new hats, 14 new pants , and 2 new boots

Junimo Kart has been almost completely re-done

Sheds can be upgraded to double their interior size

Added 2 new monsters and 2 new alternative levels to the mines

A new type of upgrade at the Blacksmith’s

An emote menu for your farmer (default key is Y)

Your collections tab now keeps track of all the letters you’ve received

14 new music tracks!

Hundreds of bug fixes

You can view the full changelog here. Happy farming.