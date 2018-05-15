Stardew Valley multiplayer mod makes sharing invite codes easy

Stardew Valley's long-awaited multiplayer is finally here, and while it's still in beta, it's already pretty darn great. Developer Eric Barone (aka ConcernedApe) is in the process of smoothing out kinks and integrating features and changes suggested by players, and I reckon Nexus modder CatCattyCat has a winning suggestion on their hands.

Their new quality of life mod (which you can download here ) lets you copy multiplayer invite codes to your clipboard and easily paste them into messages to your friends, which is much better than typing or saying the whole dang thing one character at a time. Here's a look at the mod's easy-to-use interface, which is accessed via the "Show Invite Code" menu (clipboard icon by Oomps62 ):