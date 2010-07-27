StarCraft II tech support

The day we've all been waiting for is here! StarCraft II has launched, and most of you are probobly too busy playing to even read this post. However, we're here for the unlucky souls who bought the game only to find they can't get it to run. We've compiled a list of known issues that we will update throughout the day with known solutions. If you guys have any problems, feel free to leave them in the comments and we'll try to help out!

Q - I get a message telling me that "There is a temporary out age of Battle.net. Please try again later."