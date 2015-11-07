StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void launch trailer promises an epic end to everything

A day at BlizzCon is a day of trailers, and today is certainly no exception. We've had the Warcraft film trailer, the World of Warcraft: Legion cinematic, some video previews of upcoming goodness in Heroes of the Storm—not as soul-stirring as the first two, perhaps, but definitely informative—and now it's time for the StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void launch trailer, a suitably epic recap of some of the game's historical high points.

Unlike the very early Legion cinematic, the Legacy trailer is right on time, as the third and final part of the StarCraft 2 trilogy comes out on November 10. That's not the end of the story, however, as Blizzard also revealed that Nova Terra, the Ghost who appeared in StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty, will return to the game in a series of new missions, collectively known as Nova Covert Ops, the first three of which are set to arrive in spring 2016.

Look! Another trailer! Man, they're everywhere today.