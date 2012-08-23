StarCraft 2 patch 1.5.2 activates Arcade feature

Earlier this week, the much-anticipated StarCraft II Arcade feature rolled out alongside a heap of bug fixes, tweaks, and interface improvements within patch 1.5.2.

Previously in beta, Arcade offers a one-stop collection of player-authored maps and mods, as well as a community rating and review system. A shiny, tantalizing "Arcade" button now appears on the Battle.net menu for easy access. The game's launcher also now supports data streaming during gameplay to reduce download and patching times.

For the entirety of the patch notes, head over to the official blog post .