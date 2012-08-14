Popular

Star Wars: The Old Republic world event teased with botched Imperial broadcast

By

The Chevin Conglomerate are up to something in Star Wars: The Old Republic. The gnarly elephantine rogues are launching a Grand Acquisitions Race to find goodness knows what. Will it be the parts of a long forgotten superweapon with the power to blast the Chevin Conglomerate into the big time? This is the Star Wars universe we're talking about, there's a forgotten superweapon hidden down the back of one in five couches there.

It sounds as though the event will be accessible via a Chevin contact on Nar Shaddaa, and a spaceship will be required to get involved. If you'd rather hear all that from a Chevin (who wouldn't?) then you'll find the teaser video below, as spotted over on Massively .

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments