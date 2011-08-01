Popular

Star Wars: The Old Republic trailer shows multiplayer conversations and boss fights

A new developer diary from Bioware takes us through one of The Old Republic's low-level Flashpoints. These instanced group missions have branching plot lines that are decided by the team in group conversations. We get to see a few of those in action. Every member gets to decide on their preferred response to each question, but a lottery decides who actually answers, which is an odd compromise. Could this leave most players feeling as though they have no control over the direction of the mission? We'll have to wait and see.

We're still figuring out which classes we're going to play when the huge MMO launches later this year. The beta tests set to run in September should give us another chance to get to try the classes first hand. The Old Republic is now available to pre-order .

Tom Senior

