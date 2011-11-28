Star Wars: The Old Republic trailer shows Jedi Consular skill path and broom hats

[VAMS id="5DCq9logJ04Z3"]

The new Star Wars: The Old Republic trailer shows the power progression for the Jedi consular class. More importantly, it shows us the fastest possible route of progression to the silliest hats in the game. Consulars start out with the slightly lame ability to bombard foes with pebbles, but can become a stealthy ninja type, or a powerful support wizard with a broom hat for clean, dust free ceilings. The Old Republic is less than a month away. It's arriving on December 20.