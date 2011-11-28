Popular

Star Wars: The Old Republic trailer shows Jedi Consular skill path and broom hats

By

[VAMS id="5DCq9logJ04Z3"]

The new Star Wars: The Old Republic trailer shows the power progression for the Jedi consular class. More importantly, it shows us the fastest possible route of progression to the silliest hats in the game. Consulars start out with the slightly lame ability to bombard foes with pebbles, but can become a stealthy ninja type, or a powerful support wizard with a broom hat for clean, dust free ceilings. The Old Republic is less than a month away. It's arriving on December 20.

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
See comments