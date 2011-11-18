Star Wars: The Old Republic beta key reminder

Update - Keys are out, go here to register.

Hey you! Yes you with the face, did you enter our Old Republic beta key giveaway ? You did? Then I suggest you check your emails, because you and thousands of others should find a key there waiting for you. Remember, you have to register it on the Old Republic site before midnight tonight, or it'll expire! With that finished, you'll be able to join the beta weekend on the 25th of November.

If you didn't enter, it's too late now, the giveaway is over. Sorry.