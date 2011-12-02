Star Wars Galaxies closure detailed by Sony Online Entertainment

Sci-fi MMO Star Wars Galaxies' servers will close on 15 December at 9PM PST (1PM GMT), according to a post on the game's official forum , and reported by VG247 . The Galactic Civil War will end 24 hours earlier, with various battles and events ocurring during the morning of 15 December.

It's been a grand intergalactic journey for Star Wars Galaxies - the game's been up and running since 2003, and eight years certainly isn't a bad lifespan for an MMO. In that time it's had three expansions, a spin-off trading card game and a novelisation. It also survived the Sony Online Entertainment mega-hack that occurred earlier this year.

Part of its closure is undoubtedly down to BioWare and EA's upcoming Star Wars MMO, The Old Republic . The fact that Star Wars Galaxies has been online for such a long time casts doubt on Activision head Bobby Kotick's claims that The Old Republic won't be able to sustain its Lucasfilm licence fees .