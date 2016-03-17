Star Wars Battlefront 'Outer Rim' DLC detailed in new trailer

For those still playing Star Wars Battlefront, a new DLC pack drops this month in the form of 'Outer Rim', which introduces four new maps, two heroes and an Extraction game mode. The video above features plenty of carefully choreographed footage of Star Wars villains getting murdered, but it fails to explain what the Extraction mode is all about. After an extensive (two minute) investigative (I Googled it) scouring of my sources (the internet), I discovered this description:

"Rebel forces have entered some of the most dangerous places in the Outer Rim in order to extract a valuable shipment of resources. Now they must bring the shipment to their transport ship before time runs out. The Empire has arrived to stop them from reaching the extraction point."

Sounds good. Meanwhile, the new maps take place "among the factories of Sullust" and within Jabba the Hutt's Tattoine palace. Greedo and Nien Nunb are the two new heroes. No word on a specific release date, but it's due to release some time in March.