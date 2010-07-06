Star Trek Online executive producer quits

Craig Zinkievich, Executive Producer at Cryptic Studios, has just magically transformed into Craig Zinkievich, stay-at-home-Dad. In a very bubbly goodbye post on the STO blog, he mentions that David Stahl will be taking over. Craig's hopes are high for the future of STO, and he speaks highly of the surviving team. He said, "when it comes to Season Two, Season Three and the future of STO, there is no end to the episodes, systems and species that [the STO team] want to desperately see put in the game. With Dan in the Captain's chair, I'm confident that this team will be true to Star Trek's vision and continue to expand STO to its fullest potential."

[via CVG ]