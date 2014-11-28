Star Citizen's next stretch goal will secure pets in space

Star Citizen has raised $63 million. That's not really news, is it? It's just a big, ever-increasing number. It's like if I told you that the world's population is 7.13 billion. It's meaningless as a concept. Just "a lot of that thing".

So here's some news that we can all actually appreciate. The space-'em-up's next stretch goal has been announced. It's pets.

"We have repair bots, we have fish… but we haven’t implemented a traditional pet system in Star Citizen yet," writes Chris Roberts. "At $64 million, that changes.

"From Jones the Cat in Alien to the Battlestar Galactica’s Daggit, pets have a place onboard starships… and we want to give you that option in Star Citizen. Expect traditional terrestrial options, plus anything exotic we can dream up in the Star Citizen universe!"

The pets will only happen if Star Citizen can make it to $64 million. Basically, then, the pets will happen unless, in the next month or so, demons pour fourth from the heart of the Earth, plunging us into millennia of darkness and suffering.