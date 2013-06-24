Star Citizen trailer shows off Origin 300i spaceship, hangar app coming this August

In the car advertising world, words don't mean what they mean—they mean whatever a robust masculine voice tells us they mean. The same goes in the latest Star Citizen trailer, which apes the style of luxury car ads to introduce the Origin 300i, a spaceship which redefines speed as "a shock to the soul." Physicists are hurriedly rewriting major theories to cope with the revelation.

If your soul needs shock therapy, an Origin 300 Series ship can be yours to fly when Star Citizen releases with the purchase of, at minimum, the $65 Digital Bounty Hunter pre-order package .

It may be a while yet before backers of the crowdfunded space sim, which recently surpassed $10M in funding , can fly their ships, but they won't have to wait too much longer to admire them. Cloud Imperium Games plans to send out the first of its iterative development releases, the hangar module, late this August to coincide with Gamescom. As studio founder Chris Roberts explains in a video posted earlier this month , the hangar won't launch with character customization, but players will be able to stroll around their fleet and make certain ship modifications.

The hangar and other iterative releases will be continually updated with more functionality before the full game is released sometime late next year. For more, read up on the ship customization systems to come , and check out our interview with Chris Roberts from GDC . There's also a recent preview video of the hangar app, embedded below.