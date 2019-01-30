Stalker-inspired battle royale game Fear the Wolves set for launch in February

Fear the Wolves, a post-apocalyptic battle royale being developed by the ex-Stalker folks at Vostok Games, will go from Early Access to full release on February 6. The launch will be accompanied by a "massive update" featuring a new artifact system, a new Wolf Matriach mutant, "anomalous lockdown areas," two new anomalies, and more.

One of the new artifacts sounds like an interesting piece: It's actually the Wolf Matriarch's heart. You kill her and cut it out of her chest, and can then use it to summon friendly mutant wolves to help you out in fights. That's an odd way of hooking up with allies, but you can also pick up the hearts in the lockdown areas: They're highly radioactive, but on the other hand you don't have to hack organs out of corpses. The other artifact, "Spore," will enable you to briefly see enemies through walls.

"These new items should add a lot of tension and diversity throughout matches, as well as offering new strategies in late game," Vostok said. "Waiting for the evacuation hidden in a bush isn’t such a good idea anymore when you have a pack of wolves rushing towards you!"

The big update is expected to go live on February 6 with the full game launch, but Vostok said that it might go for a "soft launch" a few days earlier to ensure that everything is working like it's supposed to. If you're not familiar with the term, it's basically the same as a regular launch, but nobody says anything about it.

Fear the Wolves will be free to play from February 6-12, if you want to see what it's all about without committing yourself to the cause, and if you dig the whole radioactive lupine Soviet battle royale thing (and really, who doesn't?) it will also be half-price during the same period. A full rundown of what's coming in the update is available on Steam.