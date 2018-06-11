Square Enix announces The Quiet Man with the worst trailer of E3 so far

Skip to 32:08 for the trailer.

The Quiet Man was announced at Square Enix's E3 show today, introduced with might be the worst trailer of E3 so far.

It begins with some live action, in which a man, who is quiet, walks into an alley. The man who is quiet makes eye contact with two other men, troubling stereotypes meant to appear as rough and tough streetwise thugs. The alley-men notice the man who is quiet who is also carrying a paper bag that could be mistaken for chow and let him know that they did not, in fact, order any chow.

The man is who is quiet stays quiet and sets down the alleged chow on a dumpster before pointing to his ear. The man who is quiet is also deaf, it appears. The men in the alley show concern, and approach the man who is quiet. We get a close up of his sleeve zipper before the man who is quiet proceeds to punch and kick the alley men for no reason (now in videogame form) not so quietly. The trailer closes with a shot of the alleged chow being placed on an unconscious alley-man's head. What a sell.

We'll find out more about The Quiet Man this August.