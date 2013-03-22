There are major changes coming to Runescape this year. To get ready, PC Gamer dug deep into the history of one of the world's longest-running MMOs to produce a twenty page look at the making of the game. From its humble origins through a series of radical - and controversial - changes, Runescape has been played by millions of people. Find out why in this digital magazine that also includes exclusive video interviews with the game's developers.
Sponsored: Read our free Making of Runescape e-zine
See comments