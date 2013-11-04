Sponsored: read our free Dragon's Prophet e-zine

Dragon's Prophet is a free to play MMO in which you capture and tame wild dragons to do your bidding. Once you've fought them in the field, leapt onto their scaly backs and broken them in, you can put them to work training your other dragons in your dragon stables, or recruiting them to fight alongside you in combat. You can even hop on their backs and ride them around. These rewards aren't for top level players, you can own your first dragon within the first half-hour of play. Find out more on the Dragon's Prophet site , and in the ezine below. Click to see it full screen and flick through the pages with the left and right buttons.