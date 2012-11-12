SPONSORED: Play Black Ops before it launches tonight at Tesco in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire

If you pop along to the massive Tesco Extra store in Cheshunt this very evening, you will be able to play Black Ops 2 before launch and be in the running for some top prizes. Only the 360 version is available to play as part of the competition, but simply lining up to buy the game entitles you to a goodie bag.

From 10pm onwards, teams of up to four players will be able to compete in Black Ops 2's Zombie Survival mode - those who survive ten waves and post the highest score will snag a copy of the game and a Turtle Beach Sierra headset. And while the game is indeed to be played only on 360 at the event, at least the 360s in question are embedded in a converted monster truck with 43” plasma screens, thumping sound system and gaming chairs. So that's nice.

And even those who aren't willing to mount the “ Game Beast ” can still come away winners. Tesco are offering goodie bags, spot prizes, t-shirts and more.

To get there, set your sat navs to: Tesco Extra Cheshunt, Brookfield Gardens, Waltham Cross, Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, EN8 0TA - but you might want to turn up early!