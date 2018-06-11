Space disaster sim Genesis Alpha One gets a September release date

Genesis Alpha One, a weird mix of roguelike, shooter, base-builder, and survival game, finally got a release date at the PC Gaming Show. You'll be able to clone crew members and melt localized infestations soon. Genesis Alpha One releases September 4, 2018.

If you're unfamiliar, here's the gist, according to developer Radiation Blue:

"Genesis: Alpha One is a revolutionary mix of roguelike shooter, base building and survival that puts you in the role of an interstellar pioneer. In a near future ravaged by wars; corrupt regimes and global capitalism left unchecked have resulted in natural resource overexploitation and pollution, devastating the planet. As the Captain of a Genesis starship, you journey into uncharted space on the ultimate mission. Build and manage a space vessel, farm resources, deal with terrifying alien infestations, clone creatures and explore a vast, randomly generated universe."

Sounds stressful, but given how much is going on there, I'd be remiss not to give it a try. I'm a systems person, and building a base, cloning my crew, and shooting aliens sounds like a nice mix of all things PC gaming.