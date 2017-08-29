South Park: The Fractured But Whole won't be censored in Australia

South Park: The Fractured But Whole – an RPG about a group of children roleplaying superheroes – has passed through the Australian Classification Board's ruthless vetting process unscathed. The news comes via Ubisoft itself in a press release, which confirms the game will get an R18+ rating. They seem pretty proud of the news.

The reason it's news at all is because the first Obsidian South Park RPG – The Stick of Truth – was heavily modified in Australia due to a scene involving an alien butt probe. This is what Australians saw in its place:

Typically, when a video game gets a sequel, it means it's going to get even more of the stuff which featured in the original (more guns, more worlds, more graphics), but it doesn't look like this game will be more offensive than the original. That strange buzz is millions canceling their pre-orders.