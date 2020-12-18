Sony has removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store

Sony has announced it is removing Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store effective immediately, and will issue full refunds to anyone who has purchased the game digitally via that shopfront. The move follows a week of frustration for PlayStation users, who are experiencing extremely poor performance and frequent crashes on the base PS4.

"SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store," Sony wrote. "SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice."

As Tyler noted earlier this week, Cyberpunk 2077 is a bit of a mess on the PS4 and base Xbox One. "It's not that it was built with certain hardware limitations in mind, but that it was seemingly built without those limitations in mind and then bashed into a shape that could actually run—the resolution lowered and the world depopulated," he wrote.

Following the game's rocky console launch, CD Projekt Red issued a statement promising further performance improvements, while also advising players to "use the refund system of PSN or Xbox respectively" for those seeking one. The problem is, until now, Sony's refund system doesn't quite work like that: some customers have reported having their requests denied by Sony, while others have had success.

Whatever the case, you can definitely get a refund now if you're on a PlayStation: instructions are here. What's more interesting is that you can no longer buy the game digitally on that platform. Hold tight to see if Microsoft follows suit.

If you're wondering what your options are on Steam, GOG or Epic Games, here's how to refund Cyberpunk 2077 on PC.