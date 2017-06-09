Sonic Mania trailer shows Tails spinballing around a reworked Chemical Plant Zone

In a world increasingly interested in reboots and remasters, games which take an original recipe, build upon it, and add their own, ahem, spin on the formula are my favourite. Due August 15, Sonic Mania looks to do exactly that and its latest trailer visits a classic locale: Chemical Plant Zone.

Starring a lone Miles "Tails" Prower, the reimagined level from 1992's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (where the dual-tailed fox made his debut) boasts a modernised soundtrack and some nifty looking interactable gadgets that didn't appear the first time round.

At around the 41 second mark, you'll spot our Tails injecting a pool of water with an agent that appears to turn it into a green flubber-like substance. In typical Sonic form, this then acts as a springboard which sends the flying fox skyward.

Look, see:

If you made it along to the PC Gamer Weekender earlier this year, you may have already toured Sonic around Mania's reworked slant on the original's Green Hill Zone.

Having played that myself, and now seeing this, I'm very much looking forward to strapping on my red pointed sneakers once again come August 15.