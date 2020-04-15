Someone reunited the Fellowship of the Ring in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord

There are already lots of Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord mods, and we're certain there will be a whole bunch of total conversion mods arriving in the days ahead, too. Modding Bannerlord into a Lord of the Rings game is high on lots of people's wish lists, including ours, but at least one player isn't content to just sit and wait for it.

Reddit member Okoii has reformed the Fellowship of the Ring, which you can see in the video below (make sure you have the sound on for the full effect).

The gang's all here: Frodo, Sam, Pippin, Merry, Gimli, Legolas, Boromir, Strider, and Gandalf. The video shows them absolutely brutalizing a single opponent before a shocking event occurs: Legolas takes a hit. And no one is more surprised than the elf himself. That simply doesn't happen. What am I, some common Boromir?

Recreating the Fellowship was accomplished using the Detailed Character Creation mod, which lets you modify not only your own character but other NPCs such as your companions. The mod has full body sliders you can use to adjust anyone's height, weight, and age.

Of course, Okoii also outfitted the Fellowship with appropriate weapons and armor. I think it's a heck of a job well done! Sauron doesn't stand a chance.