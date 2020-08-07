Someone made the dollar store knock-off version of Fall Guys in Dreams

The tremendously popular Fall Guys has been having some tremendous server issues this week, which will hopefully be sorted out before what is sure to be an extremely busy weekend for the adorable bumble royale. Currently, the servers are still down and no one can play.

Someone's been putting the downtime to good use, however. On YouTube, jiar300 posted a video of a game called "dollar store Fallguys," created in Dreams on PS4. And it's really something to behold. Check it out above.

This is definitely an off-brand version of Fall Guys right from the get-go: slightly lumpy bean bodies, awkward looking arms, and a server capacity of only 10. After falling onto the map, the no-frills Guys scamper through a rather plain and muted version of normally bright and colorful Whirlygig map. One player even stops midway to demonstrate the the propellers (which sometimes just stop spinning altogether) don't even reach the ground and the substitute Guys can simply stroll beneath them without getting knocked over.

The bland, colorless cherry on the artificially flavored Ice Kreem-brand sundae of this Dollar Store Fall Guys is the enormous, misspelled "Qualafied" banner that unceremoniously adorns the screen when you reach the finish line. Excellent job! If you have a PS4, you can play DSFG in Dreams while you wait for the real Fall Guys to return.