Someone has modded the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 into GTA 5

If you follow tech news you probably already know that Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 has a habit of exploding for no reason. This is not good, neither for phone owners who do not want to catch fire, or for Samsung, who probably want to continue selling phones.

Some people might find exploding smartphones quite handy, though, especially if they happen to live in Los Santos, where violent anarchy is the norm. So it's nice that modder HitmanNiko has added the Galaxy Note 7 into Grand Theft Auto 5. It basically works like a sticky bomb: throw it, step back, and watch it explode.

You can grab the mod here, though the video below by Modded Games is probably enough, to be honest: