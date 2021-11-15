Some steering wheels still don't work in Forza Horizon 5, fix due later this week

Forza Horizon 5 sped off from the grid with very positive reviews, with ours reckoning it's the best the series has ever been. One cloud in the Mexican skies, however, is that the game launched on PC and immediately ran into issues with steering wheel support—players trying to use their peripherals were cursed to endless 'wheel disconnected' warnings while trying to enjoy a drive.

Playground Games confirmed it's working on a hotfix that was expected last week, but after running into further issues the developer has delayed it until sometime this week.

Unfortunately, we have found an issue with the hotfix that will need some more testing. We have decided to push this hotfix out until next week. Thank you for all the support and tickets that you’ve submitted. We really appreciate everyone's patience on this. https://t.co/A6UBJoXcJONovember 12, 2021 See more

Meantime, if you have this issue and don't want to wait around for Playground to fix it, there is a workaround that our own Jacob Ridley has tested and explains here. Apparently it "works wonderfully" and only takes about ten minutes to get up-and-running: petrol-heads always enjoy a bit of fiddling under the bonnet anyway.

We'll let you know when the hotfix goes live. Elsewhere in Forza Horizon 5, the big news is that players are buying up one crappy jeep by the hundreds to farm money.