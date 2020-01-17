Solve a festive puzzle in small, free adventure A Good Tree

(Image credit: leafthief)

All you need for Christmas is good company, and A Good Tree (maybe). You've got the former, in this teeny browser adventure game. You're only lacking the latter, which you'll set off in search of, from your snowy forest home.

Before you depart, a word of warning. While you can play A Good Tree in full-screen, the clickable hotspots are messed-up in this mode, meaning it's a real pain trying to find the spots where you need to click in order to transition between forest scenes. So play in the original, tiny resolution, if you can stand it (or who knows, maybe it will work properly on your computer).

If you've a few free moments though, and you're still feeling Christmassy, I think it's worth a play. The art is lovely, as I would expect from adventure game developer leafthief, and it's surprising just how much atmosphere is created, at such a tiny resolution, and without any sound. You're trying to find a suitable Christmas tree, and to do this you'll need to make it through a lightly puzzley forest maze. (Thanks, Warp Door.)