Slay the Spire's new character is available for testing

With only three characters, Slay the Spire is a meaty deckbuilding roguelike that I've still not been able to defeat, and now it's poised to introduce another hero to its roster. The Watcher isn't in the live game yet, but is now available in the beta branch along with an update that introduces new relics, bug fixes, balance tweaks and more.

If you opt into the beta branch through Steam, you'll get access to The Watcher as soon as you hop into the game, but only if you've beaten the game and unlocked the Defect character. If you meet the prerequisites, you'll be able to start a new game with the purple mystic.

The Watcher is a blind ascetic who is paying the Spire a visit so she can 'evaluate' it. She's got monk vibes and can switch between different fighting stances that give her helpful bonuses. She starts every battle with a new Miracle, and being a bit on the mystical side she's got scrying powers that let you look at cards in your draw pile. Handy!

If you want to do a bit of preparing before taking the Watcher for a spin for the first time, Mega Crit Games hasn't revealed any details yet, but you can still find lists that cover the character's abilities, as well as the new cards and relics, like this one from Kehvedna on Reddit.

Mega Crit also announced that physical console editions are now available for preorder, along with a special vinyl edition of the Slay the Spire soundtrack.