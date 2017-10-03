SkyUI launched for Skyrim Special Edition

Since the launch of Skyrim Special Edition, thousands of user-made mod creators have updated their projects to handle the jump from the original game. The Skyrim Script Extender finally entered its alpha phase last month, and now SkyUI has launched an "unsupported alpha version for testing."

The Skyrim Script Extender, for those unsure, is a mod that expands Skyrim's scripting capabilities, and is one that many popular Skyrim mods rely on. SkyUI is one such mod—a wonderful project that applies PC-friendly UI and menus to the base game's otherwise console-focused aesthetic and functionality.

So what does "unsupported alpha" actually mean, and, given the fact its creators warn we should "use at [our] own risk", is it safe to do so? Nexus Mods user schlangster—who uploaded SkyUI to the site's Skyrim Special Edition page—offers the following breakdown:

SkyUI requires SKSE64, which is currently still in alpha, so SkyUI simply inherits that state.It is a feature-complete release.

All features of the non-SE version should be working.

There are no installation instructions yet.

If you need help settings things up, you should wait for a stable release.

Only short-term testing was done, so there might still be undiscovered bugs.

Please report any issues you find.

Updates might not be backward compatible.

If everything goes well, they will.

But if not, be prepared to go back to an earlier save.

More information, including installation instructions, can be found in this direction.