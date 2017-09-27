Skyrim Special Edition's Creation Club Steam page is now live

At E3 this year, Bethesda unveiled the Creation Club—a mod-driven initiative for Fallout 4 and Skyrim in response to its ill-fated paid mods scheme of 2015. The developer maintains this iteration is not a paid-mods scheme, and Fallout 4's portion is now live. Skyrim Special Edition's isn't just yet—the main game has not yet been updated—but its dedicated Steam page has been rolled out.

"Get Credits to be used in Creation Club—a collection of all-new game content for Skyrim Special Edition," so reads the Steam page's blurb. "Content is fully curated and compatible with the main game and official add-ons. Using Creation Club is easy—browse the selection in-game by category and use Credits to download the content. Credits can be purchased in packs of various sizes, and you’ll receive a discount on larger packs."

Similar to Fallout 4's Creation Club, credits can be purchased in packs of 750, 1500, 3000, and 5500—which translates to £5.99/$7.99, £10.99/$14.99, £18.99/$24.99, and £29.99/$39.99 in real money. Chris spent $15 in the wasteland and subsequently wrote about whether or not he got his money's worth.

Despite Bethesda's reasoning, its Creation Club has been divisive, to the point where this No More Creation Club News mod has, at the time of writing, been downloaded 28,906 times in less than four weeks.