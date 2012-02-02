Skyrim patch 1.4 optimises performance, fixes Wabbajacks

Wabbajack-loving Skyrim players will know that there's nothing worse than a Wabbajack you can't equip, which is why it's vital that Skyrim players log into Steam immediately to download the full release of patch 1.4. It fixes a "rare issue" in "The Mind of Madness" that would leave players burdened with a Wabbajack that they'd be unable to wield. A fate worse than death.

Now we've won search ranking for the Word "Wabbajack," we can move on to the full list of patch notes, which will be familiar to those who road tested the beta version. The patch will apply automatically through Steam, and adds some behind the scenes support for the incoming Skyrim Workshop . According to yesterday's Skyrim Creation Kit trailer , that'll be arriving soon.

NEW FEATURES



Skyrim launcher support for Skyrim Workshop (PC)

BUG FIXES



General optimizations for memory and performance

Improved compiler optimization settings (PC)

Memory optimizations related to scripting

Fixed issue with dangling scripts not properly clearing from memory

Fixed crashes related to pathing and AI

Fixed crash in “Haemar's Shame” if player had already completed “A Daedra's Best Friend”

Fixed rare crash with loading saved games

Fixed issue with accented characters not displaying properly at the end of a line

Fixed issue where dragon priest masks would not render correctly

Fixed issue where quests would incorrectly progress after reloading a save

Fixed issues with placing and removing books from bookshelves in the player's home

Optimized bookshelf script in player-owned houses that would occasionally block other scripts from properly firing off

Fixed issue where weapon racks and plaques would not work correctly in player's house if player immediately visits their house before purchasing any

upgrades

Fixed issue where the player house in Windhelm would not clean up properly

Fixed crash related to giant attacks and absorb spells

Fixed issue with ash piles not cleaning up properly

Fixed occasional issue where overwriting an existing save would fail

Fixed memory crash with container menu

Fixed infinite loop with bookshelves

Fixed issue where transforming back to human from werewolf would occasionally fail

Bows and daggers will display properly when placed on weapon racks

Fixed occasional audio issue that would play sound effects louder than intended

Fixed bug related to hitching between cell boundaries

Master Criminal achievement/trophy unlocks properly in French, German, Spanish and Italian

Fixed issue where traps in Shalidor's Maze would not work properly in French, German, Spanish and Italian versions

QUEST FIXES