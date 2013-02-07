Skyrim HD Texture Pack update includes Dragonborn, Hearthfire, Dawnguard

On the scaled wings of yesterday's Dragonborn DLC release for Skyrim, the free HD Texture Pack from Bethesda has been updated with meatier visuals for all three DLC packs, including Hearthfire and Dawnguard.

Bethesda also reminds intrepid Thu'umers of the minimum specs needed to handle the boost: 4GB RAM, a DirectX 9.0c compatible Nvidia or ATI card with at least 1GB RAM, Windows Visa/7, and at least 4.7GB for the update. You can pile on a bevy of graphics mods to turn Skyrim into a truly spectacular experience , but to get started, Bethesda's offering is a comparably hardware-friendly way to make it shine.

Grab the HD Texture Pack off Steam .