Skyrim doppelganger mod lets you follow and marry yourself

Image credit: Pickysaurus.

Farkas, useless. J'zargo, irritating. Argis the Bulwark, weird. If you want something done, you're best doing it yourself. Or is that with yourself? PsykotikKrymes' The Doppelganger Follower lets you add yourself as a companion in Skyrim Special Edition.

Found in Riverwood's Sleeping Giant Inn, your new pal shares you likeness. They share your name, your learned shouts, and your spell arsenal. And as if that wasn't narcissistic enough, The Doppelganger Follower lets you marry yourself. Perhaps you'll treat yourself better than that cantankerous Moira .

More information, including installation instructions, for The Doppelganger Follower lives on its Nexus Mods page.

There, creator PsykotikKrymes provides the following advice regarding player-set companion dialogue: "If you have a voice for your character that does not have the normal follower Dialogue, then you will need Relationship Dialogue Overhaul for this to work with the proper follower dialogue (High Elf, Khajiit female, or Elderly)[/left]."

