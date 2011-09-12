Popular

Skyrim demo shows off 20 minutes of gameplay, four minutes of dragon

The biggest dose of Skyrim yet! This fantastic twenty minute video is what was shown to press at the Skyrim E3 demonstration . Narrated by Producer Todd Howard, it shows you... well just about everything. There's horse riding, mountain climbing, dungeon crawling, flower picking even a massive battle against one of Skyrim's unlimited dragons .

So settle down and make yourself a cup of tea, because you're going to be watching this for a while. If you're still hungry for more information, check out our Skyrim preview , or read the 12 page Skyrim feature in the next PC Gamer UK.

See parts two and three inside.

