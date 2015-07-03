Skullgirls devs announce action-RPG Indivisible

I'm not a huge fighting game fan (not unrelated: I am also terrible at fighting games), but I do love the art. The expressive, characterful pixel art of King of Fighters; the chunky brawlers in the upcoming Street Fighter V; and, yes, Skullgirls' costly animated art deco monsters. Well, Skullgirls devs Lab Zero Games have just announced their next game, and it's in a genre I'm much more interested in: RPGs. Not only that, but Secret of Mana composer Hiroki Kikuta is onboard. (Listen to this this beautiful composition if you're not familiar.)

The game's named Indivisible, for some terrible reason, and it's inspired by Valkrie Profile and Super Metroid. You're probably throwing money at your screen already, but you should probably wait for the game to head to IndieGoGo (that funding campaign is "coming soon", along with a playable prototype, according to the announcement trailer below).

Inspired by southeast Asian and other world mythologies, Indivisible is "a new action/RPG IP, starring Ajna (AHZH-na), a girl who sets out on a globe-spanning journey to discover the truth behind her mysterious powers. On her quest she’ll be joined by a variety of unique heroes and gain new abilities to traverse the environments and defeat the enemies they’ll encounter along the way".