Sins of a Dark Age in Steam Early Access for $5

It's been a long time since we heard from Ironclad's MOBA Sins of a Dark Age , but it's still alive and kicking and has just landed on Steam Early Access for $5. That's a steal compared to the $25 you had to pay previously for a founder edition and access to the closed beta. However, when it's ready, Sins of a Dark Age will be free-to-play.

Ironclad is known mostly for Sins of a Solar Empire , which is one of our favorite strategy games ever. When Ironclad first revealed Sins of a Dark Age it billed it as a MOBA and real-time strategy hybrid, but has since dropped the game's commander role . Last we heard, Sins of a Dark Age was leaning more in the role-playing game direction by giving players PvE quests, which can trigger special events, earn special rewards, or harm the enemy team.

Judging by the most recent trailer, it seems that Ironclad is sticking to that direction, though Dark Age is described as an action strategy game on its Steam page.

Buying the game will get you one of three bundles which contains a rare skin, uncommon piece of Hero Gear, Rare Skin Recipe, Uncommon Materials, and Common Materials. Ironclad says Sins of a Dark Age will be in Early Access for months, not years, but for now it comes with the usual warnings about missing content, bugs, and so on, so proceed with caution.