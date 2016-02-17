Sinclair ZX Spectrum to return as a handheld console

Back in the early 80s, before he became a Sir, Clive Sinclair headed up the design and creation of early mass-market personal computers, including the classic ZX81 and the multi-million-selling ZX Spectrum. The Spectrum made a return of sorts last year as the mini-console Sinclair ZX Spectrum Vega, and now a mobile version called the Vega+ is in the works.

The Vega+ is functionally the same as the Vega and maintains the composite television connector, but also sports a built-in LCD screen. Like its predecessor, it will have 1000 ZX Spectrum games built into its hardware, and will also be able to download additional games—roughly 14,000 of them have been made over the years—at no charge.

“The present surge of interest in retro products inspired me to plan the Vega+ as a handy games console which can be played anywhere,” Sinclair told Metro.co.uk.

Sinclair's company, Retro Computers, raised more than £130,000 ($186,000) on Indiegogo to support the creation of the device, well past its £100,000 goal. The Vega+ devices are available for pre-purchase for £100 each through the campaign, which runs for another month.