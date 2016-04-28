Shrek and Donkey dominate Dark Souls 3 PvP

Dark Souls 3's PvP is a uniquely terrifying experience at the best of times. Now imagine rounding a corner in a toxic swamp to find Shrek, Donkey and Puss In Boots (or some bloke who's been at the Sunny Delight) staring you down.

Iron Pineapple and friends take their roleplay seriously, or not at all seriously, depending on how you look at it. Either way, they defend their swamp with vigor. In fairness, invaders were warned they were on private property before being ground into paste.

There's magic in a good character creator, and in this instance the player-made avatars would horrify most bosses.