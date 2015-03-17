Show Us Your Rig: Pro Dota 2 player Jimmy "DeMoN" Ho

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature PC gaming's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

This week's Show Us Your Rig is a special one as we feature our first—and hopefully not last—e-sports player. Jimmy "DeMoN" Ho is a professional Dota 2 player who's been playing DOTA and Dota 2 competitively since 2011. His rig and setup are slim but very powerful, sporting a GTX Titan Black. DeMoN was nice enough to take some time to tell us about he setup and how, predictably, he plays a lot of Dota 2. Classic Jimmy.

What's in your PC?

PC - Falcon Northwest Tiki 2014

CPU - Intel Core i7-4770K processor

MOBO - Asus Z78I Deluxe motherboard

Ram - 16GB of RAM

GFX - EVGA GeForce GTX Titan Black GPU

450W power supply

8x DVD+-RW drive, along with two 1TB Corsair M550 SSDs, striped in RAID 0.

Windows 8.1, 64 bit

Keyboard - Logitech G710+

Mouse - Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime

Headset - HyperX Cloud ll

Webcam - Logitech C920

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

The fact it's not your traditional large desktop and can fit just about anywhere measuring in a measly 14" x 4" x 14" being accommodating for smaller offices/rooms.

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

My tower fan to keep me cool from the Southern California heat outside of Winter time.

My portable Dr Dre Speaker Pill to bump some music whenever I'm not gaming.

Water bottle and Red Bull to keep me hydrated and energized in case of those long hours of practice games, matches or streaming.

Phone, always got to have the phone by your side.

[Update: Jimmy sent us some extended answers to following two questions.]

What are you playing right now?

Right now I'm only playing Dota 2. We are preparing for a couple of major events such as Red Bull Battle Grounds which has a $75,000 base prize pool and I-League which has a $200,000+ prize pool. My team and I are are practicing at least 6+ hours a day and even more individually, playing in house or pub games.

What’s your favorite game and why?

Before Dota came around, my love for gaming came from Pokemon Red and Blue on GameBoy which was almost 15+ years ago now haha. Now my favorite of all time is Dota 2, because of how the game is consistently changing whether it be buffs/nerfs to heroes or significant changes to the map alone. I've been playing this game for over 11 years now and it's still entertaining to play after all these years.