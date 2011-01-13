Shift 2 Unleashed release date announced, new trailer

Need for Speed Shift 2 has been renamed to Shift 2 Unleashed, and is positioning itself as a contender with racing sim giants Gran Turismo and Forza. Today EA announced that the game will be out in Europe on March 24th, and in North America on March 29th. You'll find the new trailer, featuring the first in-game footage, embedded below.

Despite dropping the Need for Speed name, the game will be using the Autolog system from Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit which lets players see their friends' best times on different tracks, and challenge them to duels. For more information on the racing sim, check out the Need for Speed Shift site .

