Shift 2 Unleashed Legends and Speedhunters DLC to be released free on PC

The Legends and Speedhunters DLC packs for Need for Speed: Shift 2 Unleashed will be released for free on PC this week on EA's new digital download service, Origin . Between them the packs add more than twenty new cars, five new tracks and new racing modes, including drag racing.

The two packs were released in April and May this year on the Xbox 360 as paid-for packs. As of June 30, this Thursday, they'll be free to all PC gamers. Head over to the Need for Speed site for guides on how to grab the new packs through Origin.

The Legends pack adds a number of classic cars from the '60s and '70s and six vintage tracks, including Silverstone and the Rouen-Less-Essarts Short from way back in 1952. Here's a list of the cars and tracks included. For more details, head over to the Legends pack page .

Cars



Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA (1965)

Austin Mini Cooper S (1965)

BMW 3.0 CSL Gr.5 (1975)

Ford Capri RS3100 Gr.4 (1974)

Ford Escort Mk1 RS1 600 (1971)

Ford GT40 Mk1 (1965)

Lotus Cortina Mk1 (1963)

Jaguar E-Type Lightweight (1963)

Nissan Fairlady 240ZG (S30) (1971)

Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R (C10) (1972)

Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.0 (1974)

Porsche 914/6 GT (1970)

Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe (1965)

Tracks



Dijon-Prenois (1972)

Hockenheim (1982)

Monza (1958)

Rouen-Les-Essarts GP (1966)

Rouen-Les-Essarts Short (1952)

Silverstone (1975)

The Speedhunters pack is all about straight line speed. It adds drag racing and a new standing mile mode. The standing mile is a mile long speed trap in which you must hit the highest speed possible. Both modes encourage players to tune their vehicles extensively to squeeze the best performance out of them. The pack also comes with a a series of drag racers designed to hit blistering speeds on long straights. Check out the Speedhunters page for more details, or watch the trailer below.