Shattered Horizon gets Last Stand singleplayer mode

Shattered Horizon is a first person multiplayer shooter set in space. Each player is locked into a space suit, and participate in zero-G combat across sprawling interstellar maps like space stations and shattered asteroids high above the Earth's surface.

Until now, Shattered Horizon has been a multiplayer only game. The challenge of mastering the suit's propulsion systems and the innovative weapons like the vision-obscuring ice grenade means a steep learning curve for newcomers. The latest update adds bots to Shattered Horizon, giving new players a way to get plenty of practice before hitting live servers. The patch also adds a Last Stand mode, in which four players must co-operate to fend off waves of attackers. The update coincides with a sale this weekend, in which Shattered Horizon will be half price on Steam . Head over to the official Shattered Horizon site for more info.