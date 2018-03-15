Shadow of the Tomb Raider release date confirmed (Updated)

Update: As suggested yesterday, Shadow of the Tomb Raider will launch on PC on September 14, 2018.

"Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider," so reads a tweet from the official Tomb Raider Twitter account, alongside the following short:

"Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be unveiled on April 27, 2018," says Square Enix in a statement. "Fans around the world can visit [the Tomb Raider official site] for a chance to play the game and meet the developers at one of three exclusive reveal events."

Original story:

"March 15th, 2018 6:00 am PDT," reads a new teaser countdown on the official Tomb Raider website. It would appear this is when Square Enix plans to officially announce Lara Croft's next outing, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, to the world.

Inspecting the HTML, however, suggests September 14, 2018 is the game's due date—as uncovered by Twitter person Nibel.

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider will be launched September 14th, lol pic.twitter.com/EJAiNbVWxHMarch 14, 2018

A quick check at our end appears to confirm the above:

Nibel also points to a more in-depth reveal due next month:

Other interesting tidbits from the website's source code:Reveal date april 27. 2018 (I assume there will be a full reveal April 27 with a countdown)platforms":["xbox one","ps4","pc"] (not exclusive)March 14, 2018

As per the Tomb Raider site, the official reveal is tomorrow, March 15 at 6am PT/1pm GMT. We'll update if anything changes before then.