Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is getting a manga spin-off

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice's Hanbei the Undying is a handy NPC, sticking around to let you beat him up as you hone your skills. As his name suggests, he can deal with a lot of punishment. He's also the subject of a new spin-off Manga that's in the works, starting on May 27.

Sekiro Gaiden: Shinazu Hanbei looks like it will fill in some of the cursed warrior's history, mostly with blood. Check out the extremely gory sample below.

Like its predecessors, Sekiro is light on exposition and it makes you work for every scrap of story. Much easier to just put your feet up and ready a grisly comic instead. It's being supervised by FromSoftware and Monster Hunter: Flash Hunter's Shin Yamamoto is on art duties.

It'll launch on the Comic Walker website on May 27 and it's also been licensed by US-based graphic novel publisher Yen Press, which also teased the story.

"The Sengoku Era…A time when losing a battle meant losing it all. The Sword Saint, Isshin Ashina, aims for world domination…That is, until he encounters a certain Samurai…"

Mysterious!

