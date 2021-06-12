See Aiden Pearce and Wrench duke it out in the Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline trailer

Last we said Aiden Pearce from the original Watch Dogs, he was busy trying to clean up Chicago. Now he's London-bound, where he'll run into Wrench from Watch Dogs 2 in a DLC storyline that takes place before the events of Watch Dogs: Legion.

The Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline trailer, shown at Ubisoft Forward today, now makes sense when it comes to the title. Pearce's nephew, Jackson, has been abducted and Pearce needs to steal some kinda futuristic gizmo to get him back.

But Wrench is in London, too, and he and Aiden don't get along so well. After a bit of a brawl, Wrench makes off with the gadget, meaning Pearce needs to track him down to recover it.

Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline is due out July 6, and is included in the Legion season pass.