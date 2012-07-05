Scrolls enters alpha stage

Mojang's tactical collectable card battler, Scrolls, has just entered its alpha stage. A random selection of testers will be chosen from those who've previously signed up. More players will be added over time.

A post on the Scrolls website explains what you can expect from the build. Deck building and multiplayer features are intact, but single player is limited to AI skirmishes rather than the full campaign which will come with boss battles and more. An official community site and forum, scrollsfans.com , has also been unfurled.

Have you got your hands on an alpha code? Let us know how you get on in the comments.