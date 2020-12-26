Save £500 on our favourite gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 (2020)

The Razer Blade 15 is our top pick for the best gaming laptop, so it should hardly come as a surprise that we're once again ready to hop on a great deal for this hunk of stylish aluminium.

The Razer Blade 15 Base Model is £500 off the list price for the year's Boxing Day sales, and that takes this portable PC down to £1,099.98. That'll get you the same gorgeous chassis we're so fond of, a six-core/12-thread Intel Core i7 10750H processor, and Nvidia's GTX 1660 Ti.

To put all that to good use, there's a 1080p 144Hz display, which is ample for the high refresh rates we all crave while staying well in the realms of the reasonable for that GTX 1660 Ti. Granted, it's not the fastest GPU going, but it has enough graphical grunt to keep you running smooth in many modern games.

An NVMe SSD and 16GB of dual-channel memory will keep this system snappy, too, although you might want to look to upgrading your storage capacity in the near-future. 256GB doesn't get you far by today's gaming standards.

You might want to look to the RTX 2070 model if you're after a little more performance. And you can take £501 off the asking price at Amazon for that one, too.