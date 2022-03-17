Save £45 on this Noblechairs Epic gaming chair right now

The Noblechairs Epic is one of the better gaming chairs you can plonk your bum on. Comfy, supportive, and good-looking, it ticks all the boxes you'd want from a modern gaming throne. The only real downside, in fact, is the price; something that you can deftly sidestep today thanks to a healthy £45 saving, bringing the price of this limited edition, copper and black bumrest down to just £285. That's a seriously good deal for your derriere.

Of course, that's still a big chunk of change for a gaming chair, and there are definitely cheaper options out there, but this is a seriously well-made piece of furniture that will last. You're looking at PU imitation leather for the main covering, which is comfortable but also provides a robust surface that won't get sticky when the sun finally arrives.

This is the Copper edition, so the stitching is tastefully picked out in copper as are the harness holes, which when combined with the swathes of black elsewhere give the chair a stylish look. If this isn't quite your bag, other colour combinations are available, although it's this model that is enjoying such a healthy saving right now.

Noblechairs Epic Copper Edition | PU leather | up to 120Kg | 4D armrests | £329.99 £284.99 at Overclockers UK (save £45)

This is a solid racing seat gaming chair that boasts comfy PU leather, 4D armrests, 60mm casters, and subtle but stylish copper accents. It supports weight up to 120Kg and you can adjust the backrest from 90–135° if you want to kick back between matches. Built around a stainless steel frame, the Epic will last you for years to come.

I originally reviewed the Epic Black Edition nearly two years ago and it's been my main seat every day since. The good news is that it has survived those two years brilliantly, and still looks as good as when I first put it together, with no scratches or obvious scuffs. The lumbar cushion is still doing a sterling job and is every bit as supportive as it was when I first put it all together. I still love it, basically.

If you're in the market for a gaming chair, then there's a lot to like about the Noblechairs Epic. It's a solid, well-built seat that will last, and right now it won't hit your wallet quite as hard as it normally would. This chair is also easy to piece together, which isn't always the case with gaming chairs.