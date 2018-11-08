Save $50 on NZXT's stylish N7 Z370 motherboards

NZXT definitely earned style points for its N7 N370, one of the best gaming motherboards introduced earlier this year, but many users scoffed at the $300 asking price. The company responded with a permanent price cut not long after, slashing it to $250, and for a limited time you can save an additional $50.

Available in black or white trim, the N7 Z370 motherboards are on sale effectively immediately through November 13, we're told. Until then, they're priced at $199.99. That's $100 below the original MSRP from back in January.

That's still a bit expensive, especially now that Z390 motherboards have arrived (including NZXT's own N7 Z390). However, the chipsets are very similar. NZXT's models are some of the cleaner looking models out there as well. They also feature integrated HUE+ digital RGB lighting and GRID+ digital fan controls, for use with NZXT's CAM utility.

If you happen to be a big Fallout fan, you can use the savings to buy a Nuka-Cola cove to slap on top. Normally priced at $49.99, NZXT will shave $19.99 off the price when bundling it with the N7 Z370, so you're looking at $229.99 for the two (the discount shows up at checkout). NZXT also sells a colorful range of heatsink covers for $14.99 each.

NZXT N7 Z370 Motherboard | $199.99

NZXT is new to the motherboard scene, and it's early offers are some of the cleanest looking models around. The N7 N370 sports a pair of M.2 connectors, four SATA 6Gbps ports, two PCI Express x16 slots, a fixed I/O shield, and RGB lighting. $199.99, NZXT



